NEW YORK (PIX11) — Buffalo, New York. Uvalde, Texas. Highland Park, Illinois.

On July 4, the nation once again confronted the sad fact that there’s a mental health crisis among young, American men who turn to gun violence to take out their frustrations.

“Whatever social media outlet they’re using, that is their escape,” said Professor Michael Alcazar of John Jay College of Criminal Justice. “That is how they remedy whatever psychological needs they have.”

Alcazar made the observation as a seventh victim died from gunshot injuries sustained during a July 4th parade shooting Monday in Illinois.

Police revealed at least 70 shots were fired from a high-powered rifle by a gunman positioned on a rooftop over the parade route.

Federal and local authorities took 21-year-old Robert Crimo III into custody Monday night as the person of interest. He was officially charged with seven counts of murder Tuesday.

Police said Crimo was able to legally purchase two, high-powered rifles — and three other weapons — despite the fact that police were called to his home twice in 2019.

Investigators said Crimo was talking suicide and making violent threats during the incidents three years ago.

Officials also revealed Tuesday that Crimo initially evaded capture after the mass shooting because he was dressed as a female, running away with the terrified crowd in disguise. It took law enforcement hours to track him down in his silver Honda.

Crimo called himself “Awake the Rapper” on his YouTube channel, where he posted videos and drawings that showed a preoccupation with police shootouts.

His pseudonym was tattooed above his left eyebrow. He had additional tattoos on his face and neck.

The shooting in Highland Park is the third attributed to a young male in less than two months.

Back on May 14, Peyton Gendron, 18, was accused of “live streaming” his mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, where ten people were killed in a brutal act of gun violence police called racially motivated.

Gendron used the social media platform Twitch to stream before the footage was quickly taken down.

Then, 10 days later, Uvalde, Texas was devastated by a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. The attack left 19 students and two teachers dead.

Salvador Ramos, also 18, was described as a “bullied loner” who carried out the shooting. He barricaded himself in a classroom for more than an hour before Border Patrol agents burst in and shot him dead.

Ramos had hinted of his plans on social media, where he posted a photo of two rifles he bought on his 18th birthday, three days before the shooting.

The day of the school massacre, Ramos shot his grandmother before crashing his truck in a ditch that was close to Robb Elementary.

“There’s something definitely there that’s common with all three,” Alcazar said, referring to the three, young shooters. “They don’t get the attention in their real life, and they seek it in social media. That’s the world they’re living in.”

Alcazar also noted, “They all seem to be introverted in real life but extroverted in social media, where they can express themselves.”

Alcazar is concerned that there’s a copycat nature to some of the recent attacks.

“Violence is some kind of outlet for these kids with mental illness,” Alcazar said, “and a way for them to get the attention they’re not getting in real life.”

Peyton Gendron actually had a mental health evaluation nearly a year before the Buffalo attack, after he said he wanted to commit a murder-suicide after graduation. He was held for a two-day evaluation by police, even though he said he was joking.

Crimo’s uncle told reporters in Illinois he was “heartbroken” by Tuesday’s mass shooting, but said he didn’t see the violence coming.

“To me, he was a good kid,” the uncle said. “He showed….nothing.”

Yet Alcazar said the way Crimo presented himself and his online videos pointed to something very wrong.

“Sadly, there are no established protocols for reporting social ineptitudes,” Professor Alcazar said. “We have to establish some kind of reporting protocol when friends and family see something that’s just out of whack.”