THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are searching for a man who allegedly threatened a food truck worker with a knife after taking a can of soda without paying for it on Sept. 4 in the Bronx.

Police said the incident happened around 2:50 a.m. at the corner of East Kingsbridge Road and Jerome Avenue. The victim approached the suspect after he stole the soda, and that’s when the suspect brandished a knife, according to authorities.

The suspect fled to the Kingsbridge Road train station. No injuries were reported.

Police describe the suspect as having black hair and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a white t-shirt, gray shorts and gray sandals.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

