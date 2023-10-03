UPPER WEST SIDE, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are looking for a suspect accused of slashing a man while they rode the A train in the Upper West Side early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened as the train was approaching the 72nd Street station. The suspect slashed the victim across the forehead with a box cutter while they were arguing with each other, according to authorities.

The suspect fled at the 72nd Street station, police said. The victim rode the train until 96th Street, where he was treated on the scene for his injuries, according to authorities.

Police describe the suspect as wearing a purple jacket and gray pants.

