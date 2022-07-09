NEW YORK (PIX11) — NYPD officers shot two suspects in separate incidents in Queens and Brooklyn Saturday evening, officials said.

The first shooting happened near 205-14 116th Avenue in the St. Albans area of Queens around 6:30 p.m., police said. The suspect was taken into custody after being shot. Officials did not release any additional information about the shooting or the condition of the suspect.

NYPD officers shot another person in Downtown Brooklyn around 7:40 p.m., officials said. It happened near Nevins Street and Flatbush Avenue, police said. The injured suspect was taken into custody. No other information was released.

Updates from NYPD officials about both shootings were expected later Saturday evening.

This is a breaking news story.