Suspect seen on video firing gun into the air outside Bronx home

(Credit: NYPD)

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — Police are looking for two suspects who were caught on video Jan. 30 — including one who fired a handgun into the air.

The two men were walking outside a residence on Soundview Avenue in the Bronx when one of them fired a handgun randomly. Both suspects fled into the residence after the incident, and both are sought for questioning, police said.

One of the suspects was seen entering and exiting a nearby van before the incident, and police released a photo of that vehicle, as well as video of the gun being fired.

(Credit: NYPD)

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).