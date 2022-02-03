Suspect seen on video firing gun into the air outside Bronx home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
(Credit: NYPD)

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — Police are looking for two suspects who were caught on video Jan. 30 — including one who fired a handgun into the air.

The two men were walking outside a residence on Soundview Avenue in the Bronx when one of them fired a handgun randomly. Both suspects fled into the residence after the incident, and both are sought for questioning, police said.

One of the suspects was seen entering and exiting a nearby van before the incident, and police released a photo of that vehicle, as well as video of the gun being fired.

(Credit: NYPD)

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

'Bronx Sole" running club is on the move

Bronx NYCHA residents frustrated by inconsistent heat

Teen accused of shooting cop released on bond

Community provides outreach, support to fire victims

With temperatures freezing, Bronx public housing residents say they have no heat

Man shot inside Jacobi Medical Center

More Bronx

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter