Suspect robbed subway passenger at knifepoint: NYPD

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
(Credit: NYPD)

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are searching for the armed suspect who robbed a woman Friday morning, officials said Tuesday.

The man approached the 38-year-old victim about 9:35 a.m. while both of them were on an E train inside the West 4th Street subway station. He displayed a knife before stealing the woman’s bag, phone, credit card and $40 cash, police said.

Police released video of the suspect leaving the train after the robbery.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

First recognized overdose prevention centers open in NYC

Chinatown leader talks deadly stabbing, community call for safety

Chinatown slaying suspect faces life without parole in stabbing death

Who was Christina Yuna Lee? Woman stabbed to death in Chinatown

Asian American community speaks out after Chinatown stabbing death

More Manhattan

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter