Suspect robbed subway passenger at knifepoint: NYPD

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are searching for the armed suspect who robbed a woman Friday morning, officials said Tuesday.

The man approached the 38-year-old victim about 9:35 a.m. while both of them were on an E train inside the West 4th Street subway station. He displayed a knife before stealing the woman’s bag, phone, credit card and $40 cash, police said.

Police released video of the suspect leaving the train after the robbery.

