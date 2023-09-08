NEW YORK (PIX11) – A suspect intentionally rammed his car into a police cruiser during a pursuit Friday that started on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway and ended on the Major Deegan Expressway, according to the NYPD.

Police said officers attempted to pull over a car that had mismatching New Jersey plates around 4:05 a.m. near 49th Street and the BQE. The car then took off, according to authorities, and police pursued the vehicle over the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge into the Bronx.

That’s when the suspect sideswiped his car into a police cruiser, sending it into the divider wall on the Major Deegan, police said.

The suspect then attempted to flee on foot by jumping off a footbridge, breaking his ankle, sources told PIX11.

Both officers were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

There have been extra patrols in the area where the pursuit started due to a crime pattern, according to sources.