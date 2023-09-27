MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and robbery that happened on a B train on Sept. 20.

A woman was on a northbound train approaching the 145th Street subway station when the suspect walked up to her, according to authorities.

The suspect pulled her hair, punched her in the face and knocked her to the ground, police said.

They then stole the woman’s cellphone and fled the station, according to authorities.

Police said the victim had bruises on her face and lacerations on her hand as a result of the attack and was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

