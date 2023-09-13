A man allegedly duped a grandmother out of $9,500 after posing as her grandson on the phone on Aug. 23, police said on Wednesday. (NYPD)

NEW YORK (PIX11) – A man allegedly duped a grandmother out of $9,500 after posing as her grandson on the phone on Aug. 23, police said on Wednesday.

The woman, 78, was in her home when she received a call from a man pretending to be her grandson, according to the NYPD. The man told her he needed bail money and asked for more than $9,000, police said.

The grandmother complied and the suspect arranged to pick up the money by courier later that day, per the NYPD. A man showed up at the victim’s home to pick up the money in a white Toyota with New York license plate No. T753385C, authorities said.

There were no injuries, police said.

Police describe the suspect as a man believed to be in his mid-20s to mid-30s..

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.