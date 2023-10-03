NEW YORK (PIX11) – Police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting at a McDonald’s in the Bronx, leaving shattered windows and shaken customers in its wake.

The shooting happened on Sept. 25 at the 3rd Avenue location in Morrisania.

The suspect allegedly fired multiple rounds through the fast food establishment’s doors and windows, according to authorities.

The suspect was last seen running down East 164th Street.

No injuries were reported. The damage from the shooting costs around $12,500, police said.

