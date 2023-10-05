BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Brian Dowling, an 18-year-old who allegedly stabbed and killed an activist in Brooklyn, was seen crying while leaving the police precinct in handcuffs on Thursday.

Dowling was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, police officials said.

The victim, 32-year-old Ryan Carson, was sitting on a bench with his girlfriend near Lafayette Avenue and Malcolm X Boulevard shortly before 4 a.m. Monday when the suspect walked by, kicked mopeds, and turned back to accuse Carson of looking at him, police said.

The suspect then lunged at the couple, according to authorities. Carson put himself in front of his girlfriend and then tripped over the bench, video of the attack shows. He was stabbed three times and died in the hospital, police said.

This story comprises reporting from PIX11 News producer Erin Pflaumer.

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.