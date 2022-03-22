CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — After she allegedly fatally pushed an 87-year-old vocal coach, the suspect deleted her social media, took down her wedding website and fled to her parents’ Long Island home, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Lauren Pazienza, who was arraigned on charges of manslaughter and assault, eventually turned herself in. In the days after the March 10 shove, the NYPD shared a surveillance image as New Yorkers called for justice in Barbara Maier Gustern’s death.

Pazienza allegedly called Gustern a b—h, “then pushed her as hard as Ms. Gustern had ever been hit in her life,” according to the criminal complaint. A witness rushed over to where Gustern, still conscious, was bleeding on the ground.

He helped Gustern to her feet and carried her into a building lobby, prosecutors said. Still awake, the 87-year-old victim told a friend what happened.

EMS rushed Gustern to the hospital, where she lost consciousness, prosecutors said. Doctors operated on her, but they could not restore brain function. She was removed from life support and died a few days later. Her cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, the medical examiner determined.

While Gustern was in the hospital, detectives tracked down surveillance video, officials said. Pazienza stayed in the area after the attack. She was seen allegedly fighting with a man believed to be her fiancé. Pazienza also allegedly watched as an ambulance arrived.

The alleged attacker and her fiancé headed home to Queens, prosecutors said. After that, Pazienza allegedly tried to avoid arrest.

Pazienza, who’s set to be married in June, took down her wedding website, prosecutors said. On March 16, the day after Gustern died, she allegedly fled to her parents’ home, then stopped using her phone, leaving it at her aunt’s house.

The NYPD got an anonymous tip and headed to the home of Pazienza’s parents on Monday morning, prosecutors said. Pazienza’s dad allegedly would not let detectives inside and claimed his daughter was not there.

She eventually surrendered to police, but prosecutors consider her a serious flight risk, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. The judge set bail at $500,000 cash or $1,000,000 insurance bond.