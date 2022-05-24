MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man suspected of fatally shooting a subway rider in Manhattan over the weekend was taken into custody on Tuesday, police sources told PIX11 News.

Andrew Abdullah, 25, was wanted in connection to the deadly Q train shooting on Sunday, according to multiple police sources. They told PIX11 News he has over two dozen arrests on his rap sheet dating back to 2016.

The victim, 48-year-old Daniel Enriquez, was riding the Q train near the Canal Street subway station when he was shot around 11:40 a.m. on Sunday, police said. Enriquez was on a trip to brunch with friends when he was killed in what police described as an unprovoked shooting.

The brazen shooting was the latest in a series of violent crimes inside the city’s subway system, sparking concern from straphangers. Mayor Eric Adams announced on Monday that he’s working with the Port Authority to have scanners in the subway system in order for guns to be detected.

