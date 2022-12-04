Police are looking for a suspect who shot a Bronx gas station worker in the head on Nov. 22, 2022. (Credit: NYPD)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A man wanted for shooting a Bronx gas station worker in the head at point-blank range may also have shot a Philadelphia parking authority officer, police said Friday.

On Nov. 22, a man shot a 59-year-old worker at a Boston Road Sunoco in the Bronx, then fled. A few days later on Nov. 25, a masked man, armed with a silver revolver, shot an on-duty officer in Philadelphia in the head on Frankford Avenue.

Police believe there’s a connection between the shootings. Investigators linked the cases because of similar physical characteristics of the shooters along with the clothing the suspect wore and the circumstances of the shootings.

The NYPD said the suspected shooter has a medium build. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded jacket, a dark colored ski mask, gray pants. black boots and black gloves.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).