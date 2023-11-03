NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – Police arrested a woman on Friday in connection to a Newark carjacking that led to an Amber Alert being sent out for a 3-year-old boy who was inside the vehicle, authorities said.

Police identified the suspect as 40-year-old Shanita N. Rose. She is accused of stealing a 2017 silver Hyundai Sonata with the toddler inside on the 100 block of Wilson Avenue on Oct. 31.

An Amber Alert for the boy was sent out at 9:55 a.m. The car was later found in Jersey City with the unharmed boy inside, according to authorities.

Rose faces charges of carjacking, kidnapping, and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.