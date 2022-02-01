Suspect held knife to woman’s throat during Upper West Side robbery: NYPD

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — After following her into her 101st Street apartment, a suspect held a 22-year-old woman at knifepoint Jan. 10, police said Monday.

The woman was walking into her residence at about 7:15 p.m. when the suspect followed her in and grabbed her cellphone, police said. When the victim resisted, he threatened her by holding a knife to her throat. The victim wasn’t injured during the incident.

(Credit: NYPD)

Police said the man ran away on foot into the 103rd Street subway station. He was captured on video later near West 40th Street and 8th Avenue in Midtown.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

