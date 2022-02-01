Suspect held knife to woman’s throat during Upper West Side robbery: NYPD

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — After following her into her 101st Street apartment, a suspect held a 22-year-old woman at knifepoint Jan. 10, police said Monday.

The woman was walking into her residence at about 7:15 p.m. when the suspect followed her in and grabbed her cellphone, police said. When the victim resisted, he threatened her by holding a knife to her throat. The victim wasn’t injured during the incident.

(Credit: NYPD)

Police said the man ran away on foot into the 103rd Street subway station. He was captured on video later near West 40th Street and 8th Avenue in Midtown.

