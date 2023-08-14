Police are searching for a man wanted in a machete attack that happened on the Fourth of July in Tremont. (Credit: DCPI)

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Police are searching for a man wanted in a machete attack that happened on the Fourth of July in Tremont.

The assault happened at 10:55 p.m. near Valentine Avenue and East 180th Street. Police said the suspect approached a 22-year-old man and struck him in the head and right hand with a machete.

The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in serious condition.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).