MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police made an arrest after a 76-year-old man was stabbed for allegedly refusing to give a panhandler money near a Manhattan subway station.

Police said 38-year-old David Trotman, of Queens, was charged with felony assault in connection with the stabbing.

The stabbing happened outside the Herald Square station at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, police said.

The victim was walking down a flight of stairs to the station when Trotman approached him and asked him for money, according to police. After the victim refused, Trotman allegedly stabbed the victim in his torso, police said.