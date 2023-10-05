NEW YORK (PIX11) – A suspect was arrested Thursday in connection with the stabbing death of an activist in Bed-Stuy, according to police sources.

The victim, identified as 32-year-old Ryan Carson, was sitting on a bench with his girlfriend near Lafayette Avenue and Malcolm X Boulevard shortly before 4 a.m. Monday when the suspect walked by, kicked mopeds, and turned back to accuse Carson of looking at him, police said.

The suspect then lunged at the couple, according to authorities, and Carson put himself in front of his girlfriend. He was stabbed three times and died in the hospital, police said.

A female companion was also seen arguing with the suspect minutes before the stabbing, according to an NYPD official. She called him “Brian” before they both fled the location, the official said.

Authorities have yet to release the suspect’s identity.

This is a developing story.

