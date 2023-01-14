NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Georgia woman was arrested for allegedly throwing an unknown liquid, and burning a victim’s face inside a Brooklyn subway station, police said.

Rodlin Gravesande, 33, was arrested on Friday and charged with assault in connection with the unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack, that left a 21-year-old victim with chemical burns to her face.

The attack happened at the Winthrop Street station in Prospect Lefferts Gardens around 1:10 a.m. on Dec. 2, according to the NYPD. Police said Gravesande picked a fight with the victim while they were standing on the southbound platform. Gravesande then followed the victim up the stairs and splashed an unknown chemical substance on the victim’s face, according to the NYPD.

The 21-year-old victim suffered burns to the left side of the face and was rushed to Kings County Hospital, then later taken to Jacobi Medical Center, which has a burn unit.

Georgia law enforcement arrested Gravesande at a home in Southeast Atlanta, where she was reported to be visiting on Jan. 3 in a joint effort with the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, according to officials.