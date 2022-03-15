WASHINGTON, D.C. (PIX11) — Police in Washington D.C. on Tuesday said they arrested a man they believe is responsible for five targeted shootings of homeless individuals in New York City and the nation’s capital.

The shooting spree that spanned several weeks left two men dead. All five victims were linked together by bullets fired from the same gun, according to police.

Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell stood side-by-side with officials from D.C. Monday night to announce a combined $70,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. Adams condemned the shootings as a “cold-blooded attack.”

“Homelessness should not be a homicide,” the mayor said.

The attacks in D.C. happened first. On March 3, a man suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds, police said. Several days later on March 8, another man suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds. Police and firefighters responded on March 9 to a tent fire. They found human remains inside. An autopsy found the man had been stabbed and shot before his death.

On Saturday in New York, a 38-year-old homeless man was shot as he slept in Manhattan, police said. Another homeless man was fatally shot in the head nearby.

A third homeless man’s body was found in Tribeca on Sunday, however, police later said the death was not connected to the other shootings.

Police in Washington, D.C. said early Tuesday that the suspect was being interviewed at the department’s Homicide Branch. The motive for the attacks remained unclear. Charges were expected to be filed.