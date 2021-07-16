Suspect arrested 5 months after Queens man found fatally shot in vehicle: police

man-shot-queens.jpg

Authorities were on scene after a man was found fatally shot in a car in Queens Feb. 7, 2021.

ST. ALBANS, Queens — More than five months after a man was shot and killed while sitting in a vehicle in Queens, police have made an arrest. 

Isiah Stokes, 41, was taken into custody Friday and faces charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

Tyrone Jones, 37, was found dead inside his vehicle along Linden Boulevard and 200th Street in the St. Albans neighborhood on Feb. 7, police said.

He was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, cops said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, Jones was known to law enforcement as a possible gang member with numerous arrests.

