Susan Sarandon ‘mocking heroes’ in NYPD funeral tweet, police union says

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police unions in New York slammed actress Susan Sarandon over her tweet on funerals for slain officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora.

She shared a tweet that said: “I’m gonna tell my kids this is what fascism looks like” over an image of police lining the streets of New York to memorialize the slain officers.

Sarandon tweeted a screenshot of the original tweet along with a caption that said: “So, if all these cops aren’t needed for CRIME that day, doesn’t that mean they aren’t needed ANY day?

It wasn’t clear if she added the caption or grabbed it from elsewhere.

The Police Benevolent Association said she was “living on a different planet.”

“This is what privilege looks like: a wealthy actress, safe in her bubble, mocking heroes & making light of the crisis that cops are battling alongside our communities,” the PBA wrote in a Facebook post.

The Detectives’ Endowment Association also commented on her tweet.

“Sarandon’s comments help nobody,” the DEA tweeted. “As we bury two selfless NYC heroes, who made a positive impact in the world, and New Yorkers unite during a time of crisis — she spouts hypocrisy in a pampered life separate from reality.”

The tweet also angered Rep. Lee Zeldin.

“Congratulations, Susan Sarandon! You’re now the poster child of an angry, woke, liberal, pro-criminal, anti-law and order jerk,” he tweeted. “There are other more fitting titles, but it only gets more vulgar from here.”