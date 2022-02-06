Susan Sarandon apologizes to families of slain NYPD officers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 18: Susan Sarandon attends “Thelma And Louise” 30th Anniversary drive-in charity screening experience hosted by MGM and Cinespia at The Greek Theatre on June 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Actress Susan Sarandon apologized to the families of slain NYPD officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora on Friday for a tweet she shared about police.

The original post she shared, which has since been deleted, was a screenshot of a tweet that said: “I’m gonna tell my kids this is what fascism looks like” over an image of police lining the streets of New York to memorialize the slain officers. A caption was written onto the image that said: “So, if all these cops aren’t needed for CRIME that day, doesn’t that mean they aren’t needed ANY day?

It wasn’t clear if she added the caption or grabbed it from elsewhere.

“I deeply regret the meme I recently shared on Twitter that included a photo of Officer Jason Rivera’s funeral,” she tweeted Friday. “I reacted quickly to the picture without connecting it to a police funeral and I realize now how insensitive and deeply disrespectful it was to make that point at that time. I sincerely apologize to the family of Officers Rivera and Mora for causing additional pain during their time of grieving.”

Her original tweet was slammed by police unions.

The Police Benevolent Association said she was “living on a different planet.”

“This is what privilege looks like: a wealthy actress, safe in her bubble, mocking heroes & making light of the crisis that cops are battling alongside our communities,” the PBA wrote in a Facebook post.

The Detectives’ Endowment Association also commented on her original tweet.

“Sarandon’s comments help nobody,” the DEA tweeted. “As we bury two selfless NYC heroes, who made a positive impact in the world, and New Yorkers unite during a time of crisis — she spouts hypocrisy in a pampered life separate from reality.”