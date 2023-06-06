NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new report said New York City is not doing enough to meet the basic needs of the thousands of asylum seekers in its care.

The survey by Make the Road New York, an immigrant advocacy group, also gave a snapshot of exactly who is coming to the city and raised alarms about the asylum process.

It is titled Displaced and Disconnected.

The survey of 766 recent asylum arrivals found that 65% are from Venezuela, 78% are under 40, many have young children and about 54% are women.

It confirmed an alarming trend about the state of the asylum process. About 95% want asylum but have no idea how to begin the cumbersome process.

Of those surveyed, 93% have no attorney, and 68% said it’s because of concern over legal fees.

As a result of not seeking asylum, 97% have no work authorization. Mayor Eric Adams often points to migrants getting jobs and becoming self-sufficient as the road out of this crisis.

Comptroller Brad Lander has been pressing the city for more legal resources for migrants.

“That investment will come back many times as people get employment and move out of shelter,” Lander said.

The mayor’s office said $60 million is proposed for immigrant-related legal services next year, but those at Tuesday’s press conference said $70-$140 million more is needed.

They also said the city is failing to meet the basic needs of some migrants.

Only 26% of parents surveyed said they’re enrolling children in schools. Only 37% are taking English language classes. About 26% said they lack three full meals daily, and 59% said they face transportation issues.

The mayor’s office has begun focusing on moving migrants to smaller shelters run by houses of worship. Hoping community connection will help resolve some of these issues.

Adams said he hoped to build a program where people can host migrants in their homes with a city subsidy, suggesting he’d like to begin with the people’s house.

“I was speaking with the staff today about putting some people in Gracie Mansio. I’m a big believer of leading from the front,” Adams said.

Separately, Tuesday, City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and a number of other top City Council lawmakers took meetings in Washington with Congress and the White House about the migrant crisis.