NY, NJ, CT all rank in top 10 happiest states in the country: Survey

NEW YORK — If you’re happy living in the tri-state area, you’re not alone. A survey from prescription management service NiceRx lists Connecticut, New Jersey and New York in the top 10 happiest states in the country.

Connecticut is ranked highest in the tri-state, placing second in the survey’s rankings. The only state ranked higher? Hawaii.

NiceRx cites the state’s low poverty rate, high life expectancy and high level of safety as reasons for its high overall happiness score.

The company looked at life expectancy, average household income, amount of homicides, safety, poverty rates and mental illness rates in its rankings.

The Garden State followed closely behind Connecticut in third place, with its high average household salary being a key contributing factor.

At ninth overall, New York ranked last in the tri-state area, but still scored an impressive 7.25 overall through NiceRx’s system.

Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas made up the bottom three states, each scoring less than three points out of a possible 10.