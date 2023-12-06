MANHATTAN (PIX11) — New surveillance images show the suspect that police are searching for in the shooting of a customer at a popular seafood restaurant in Manhattan.

The suspect, who was dressed in black, wearing a black hood and a black mask, shot a man from behind inside the Seafood King Fish Market restaurant. The suspect left the victim in critical condition, in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

The incident is part of a larger crime increase in the neighborhood, which has left some longtime residents concerned about their community. The neighborhood has seen big gains in safety in recent years and is continuing to move in the wrong direction.

Police were on the scene from the time of the shooting, around 2:00 a.m., until early Wednesday afternoon.

Many who have lived or worked in the area for years, said that they found the police cars and crime scene tape disturbing because it has become unusual to see.

“This block has been quiet for a long time,” said Guillermo Ortega, who said that he has worked nearby for years. “But now,” he continued, the crime [is] surprising.”

He was responding to what police sources have told PIX11 News that just before 2:00 in the morning, a man inside demanded money from the cashier, as well as from a male customer. The suspect then shot the 37-year-old customer from behind, hitting him in the cheek, and leaving lots of blood.

Medics rushed the victim to Mt. Sinai Morningside Hospital, in critical condition. He is recovering there, while investigators search for evidence and more importantly, for the suspect.

His image was released by the owner of the restaurant in his quest to help get the man caught.

Meanwhile, longtime residents like Gilbert Rivera, who lived near the crime scene at 163rd and Broadway for 55 years, had similar reactions to what happened.

“I’ve seen it go from the better to the worse, to the better,” he said about the neighborhood’s crime. With this shooting, as well as other recent crimes, he said, “This is a return to the bad old days.”

Mirta Pina, who has lived in the neighborhood for more than three decades, gave a similar assessment.

“Thirty years ago,” she said, the community ” was very danger[ous], but something changed, for best.”

After Wednesday morning’s shooting, however, she said, “Now it’s coming back to being more dangerous.”

The NYPD’s crime statistics for the 33rd precinct, where the restaurant is located give some support to the residents’ observations.

Even though rapes are down 46.2%, robberies 14.8%, and felony assaults 9.1% year-to-date in the precinct. Grand larcenies, thefts worth more than $1,000, are up 20% year-to-date.

That increase leads to a variety of crimes that are on the rise, resulting in a two percent increase in all major crimes. This year thus far, compared to 30 years ago in Washington Heights, there is a 111% increase overall.

Residents stated they hope it does not indicate a worsening long-term trend.