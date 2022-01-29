Surf’s up? Queens surfers hit the waves amid winter storm

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens — Going to the beach on a snowy day might seem counterintuitive, but for Mike Reinhardt and Mike Kololyan, it’s second nature.

“We grew up in the Rockaways … winter surfing is part of our culture,” Reinhardt, the owner of Locals Surf School, told PIX11 News. “We are also really passionate about surfing, so not much stops us from getting out there — not even snow storms.”

Reinhardt said winter weather brings the best waves to the Rockaways, especially during blizzard conditions. He encouraged anyone interested in the “serene, yet exhilarating” experience to give it a try.

As for the weather, he said it didn’t bother him much.

“The air and water are freezing,” Reinhardt said, “but you would be surprised at how comfortable and warm you can be while wearing the right wetsuit gear.”