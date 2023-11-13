BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A pro-Palestinian march was held in Brooklyn Sunday to call for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas.

The march started at the Brooklyn Museum and ended at the home of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The group called on the senator to use his influence to urge Israel to enact a ceasefire. The protesters said unless there is a ceasefire, more innocent lives will be lost.

The protesters included families with their children to symbolize the children who have died in Gaza.

