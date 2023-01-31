NEW YORK (PIX11) — Offering New York City kids better support systems is key to keeping them on the right path and away from the violent crime increasingly touching young lives, Department of Education Chancellor David Banks told PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday.

“The answer, though, for this situation is not really about additional school safety agents,” said Banks. “It’s about the additional supports that we’re going to provide to young people who just seem to be lost, not engaged in the way that they really need to be.”

Banks also discussed Department of Education funding, efforts to integrate migrant children into city schools, and the rise of ChatGPT.

Watch the full interview in the video player.