NEW YORK (PIX11) – While most people will hopefully be yelling “touchdown!” on Sunday, you could be yelling “Bingo!”

Whether you’re rooting for the Eagles or the Chiefs – or if you’re just in it for the commercials and halftime show – the Super Bowl promises to entertain the masses. But why not take it one step further? Will Rihanna bring out a special guest during the halftime show? Will Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes get sacked?

Play along with us this Sunday with the PIX11 Super Bowl Bingo board.

Download and print the PIX11 SUPER BOWL BINGO BOARD BELOW.