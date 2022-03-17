BROCKPORT, N.Y. (AP) — A New York state college withdrew funding for an upcoming talk by a former Black Panther imprisoned for nearly 50 years for killing two NYPD officers in 1971.

However, the State University of New York College at Brockport said the April 6 event will not be canceled.

SUNY Brockport came under fire for choosing Jalil Muntaqim as a speaker, and its portrayal of him on the college’s website as a “political prisoner.” The college’s diversity officer said faculty have the academic freedom to invite guests of their choosing to address students.

Muntaqim, formerly known as Anthony Bottom, was convicted along with two other men in the shooting deaths of NYPD Officers Joseph Piagentini and Waverly Jones outside a Harlem housing complex after they were lured there by a false 911 call. He was released on parole in 2020.

PIX11’s Mary Murphy contributed to this report.