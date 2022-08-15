NEW YORK (PIX11) — Hawk Newsome of Black Lives Matter said Mayor Eric Adams had a valid argument when they had words at the beginning of the summer. The mayor had told Newsome if he really cared about Black lives, he would fight violence in the community.

Several community-based organizations came together to form Black Opportunities so they could bring peace to neighborhoods riddled with violence. Seven days a week, all summer long, the Summer of Hope aims to offer free programs and food in different neighborhoods experiencing an increase of crime.

“The Summer of Hope aims to give the children so much more then getting into trouble on the streets” said education advocate Tanesha Grant.

Eighth grader Jamie Hartwell described cookouts, free books, painting programs and karaoke. Hartwell said it “offers kids the opportunity to experience a summer camp day.”

Looking ahead to the fall and winter, these community activist plan on taking programs inside. They hope to keep it alive year round.

Areas of Harlem have seen a 125 percent increase in rape and a 121 percent increase in burglaries in August when compared to the same time last year, according to the NYPD. The murder rate has stayed the same while shootings have fallen 38 percent.