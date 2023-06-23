NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s the first Friday of the summer in the city, and that means street fairs and festivals are in full swing.

A popular party is back at Lincoln Center on Friday evenings, the disco ball starts spinning every Friday at 7 p.m. through mid-August on the plaza.

Across the street in Lincoln Square, there are jazz concerts every Wednesday at noon.

“It’s really about building a sense of community. We have close to 250 businesses and cultural institutions. There’s something for everyone here at Lincoln Square,” Ralph Memoli of the Lincoln Square Business Improvement District said.

The Independent Cafe opened for business in May inside the Rubenstein Atrium. “We are lucky to be a part of the show here at Lincoln Center,” said Sarah McLane.

Entertainment is part of the mission for the public space in the complex.

“Sit down and have a sandwich. There’s always something going on in New York,” said Jamilah Brown