NEW YORK (PIX11) — For the fifth year in a row, The Rooftop at Pier 17 is back with its summer concert series. Starting in May, the venue will feature an extensive lineup of more than 60 performances, with more planned to come.
Among the performers are Grammy Award-winning artists Macklemore and T-Pain.
“New Yorkers and visitors from all over the globe look forward to The Rooftop at Pier 17 concert lineup each summer,” said Andrew Schwartz of The Howard Hughes Corporation. “We are excited to celebrate five years of bringing today’s most popular artists to the Seaport. It is an unforgettable venue with iconic New York City views.”
Since launching five years ago, The Howard Hughes Corporation and The Rooftop at Pier 17 have partnered to bring big names and music icons. Fugees, Diana Ross and Ringo Starr have all graced the stage for their summer concert series.
The full lineup can be found below.
May 3 – Coheed and Cambria “NEVERENDER NWFTWM”
May 4 – Nickel Creek
May 5 – Goth Babe: The Lola Tour
May 12 – Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls and The Interrupters
May 23 – Beach Bunny and PUP
June 3 – Young the Giant with Milky Chance
June 4 – Young the Giant with Milky Chance
June 5 – The Used & Pierce The Veil: Creative Control Tour
June 9 – The Wood Brothers with special guest Shovels & Rope
June 13 – The Used & Pierce The Veil: Creative Control Tour
June 14 – The Driver Era
June 15 – Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Ziggy Marley
June 16 – Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Ziggy Marley
June 17 – Reggae Fest Blaze
June 18 – Bebe Rexha: Best F’n Night Of My Life
June 22 – DJ Trixie Mattel: Solid Pink Disco
July 6 – Rebelution: Good Vibes Summer Tour 2023
July 7 – SiriusXM Presents Yacht Rock Revue: Reverse Sunset Tour
July 8 – Yellowcard: Celebrating 20 Years of Ocean Avenue
July 11 – T-Pain: Escape from Wiscansin – The Invasion
July 12 – Barenaked Ladies: Last Summer On Earth 2023
July 14 – YUNGBLUD: The World Tour
July 15 – The Struts: Remember The Name
July 18 – Jenny Lewis: JOY’ALL TOUR
July 21 – An Evening with CAKE
July 22 – An Evening with CAKE
July 27 – Joe Russo’s Almost Dead
August 2 – Pink Martini featuring China Forbes
August 4 – The Mountain Goats
August 5 – Anjunabeats Outdoors
August 21 – Pixies and Modest Mouse
August 22 – Pixies and Modest Mouse
August 26 – Gimme Gimme Disco
August 30 – JVKE: what tour feels like
September 10 – Tove Lo: Dirt Femme Tour
September 14 – An Evening with Ween
September 22 – Macklemore: The BEN To