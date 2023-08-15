MORICHES, N.Y. (PIX11) — More than 20 years after the skull of a female impersonator was found embedded to an icy pond in Moriches on Long Island, the murder case of Andre Isaac —known as “Sugar Bear” — is getting a closer look by Gilgo Beach investigators, now that architect Rex Heuermann has been charged in the serial killer case.

A senior law enforcement source told PIX11 News that Isaac, 25, was fatally shot in the temple with a Glock, before noting that Heuermann had an arsenal of 283 weapons, with a Glock included in his stockpile.

Heuermann has not been charged in the Andre Isaac case, and he’s pleaded not guilty to the murders of three women who were found wrapped in camouflage burlap in Gilgo Beach in 2010. He’s the prime suspect in a fourth murder there.

Isaac’s mother, who’s been waiting for answers in her son’s murder for 20-plus years, said she was giving the Gilgo Beach Task Force some time before she reached out.

“I was trying to wait until they got in touch with me,” Kim Jordan, Isaac’s mother, said. “Because I know everything’s in an uproar right now.”

Isaac’s case first gained some attention, after an Asian male dressed in women’s clothing was discovered on Ocean Parkway in Gilgo Beach during a police search in the spring of 2011. He was the only man among the ten sets of remains ultimately found along the roadway. The “John Doe” had his skull crushed and was placed closest to the “Gilgo Four.”

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said on July 14, after Heuermann was indicted, that he had searched online for torture and child porn. One of his searches allegedly involved Asian men.

“It’s disturbing,” said Isaac’s mother. “First of all, how long has he been doing this? How far back do the searches go? To think of how his mindset is, it’s very disturbing.”

Isaac, who often performed in drag at clubs in New York City, was killed eight years before the first Gilgo victims were discovered. He was last seen before Thanksgiving 2022, getting into a red sports car near his apartment in East New York, Brooklyn.

The following month, Isaac’s torso was found in Far Rockaway, Queens, inside a plastic bag with a skirt and bodysuit.

Then, in January 2023, ice skaters in Moriches — nearly 60 miles away — stumbled upon a human skull stuck to the ice near Forge River on the south shore. Detectives tracked down Isaac’s friends in Manhattan and later performed a DNA swab on Isaac’s mother, which verified his identity.

The Forge River in Moriches is 42 miles east of Gilgo Beach, where the 10 sets of remains were found.

Just like Gilgo Beach, Moriches is connected to the Great South Bay of Long Island, accessible by boat or by car.

Some of the victims connected to the Gilgo case, like Jessica Taylor and Valerie Mack, were dismembered.

The bodies of Mack and Taylor had their heads and hands removed, with their mutilated bodies found in Manorville in 2000 and 2003, respectively. The victims’ skulls were discovered along Ocean Parkway in 2011, during the initial Gilgo Beach investigation.

The Forge River area, where Isaac’s skull was discovered, is 10 miles south of Manorville, where Mack and Taylor were found by hunters.

Tierney, the Suffolk County district attorney, has said protocols have been established for sharing evidence, now that Heuermann is in custody. Judge Timothy Mazzei ruled last week that Heuermann must submit to a DNA swab, even though his defense team had made arguments against it.

John Geiss, a retired Yonkers detective who worked on several cases involving serial killers, noted that Heuermann was in his early 40s when he allegedly killed the Gilgo victims.

“I think there’s going to be a lot more,” Geiss said, “besides these four that are going to be credited to him. Because I can’t just see him starting at age 43. I think he’s been out there a long time.”