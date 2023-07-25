SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. (PIX11) — Julio Germain, a 38-year-old man who has spent the last four years working for the Suffolk County Department of Public Works, said he’s been unable to get ahead on the job so far.

“Knowing that I have a learning disability and continuing to use it against me, call[ing] me stupid, call[ing] me retarded,” said Germain.

Germain said much of that time involved being subjected to discriminatory and racist treatment, including intentionally and repeatedly playing a “South Park” episode that uses the N-word.

“That’s the culture there in the county,” Germain said. “When I turn around, ‘white power.’ And I have a whole bunch of white people putting their hands up. And I would get my lunchbox searched, and they say, ‘Where’s the watermelon? Where’s the grape?’ And have the boss saying, ‘Crusty n—–.’ And that ‘if they want to beat their monkeys in public, that’s their business.’ Nobody should be working in an environment like that, especially a government entity.”

Germain said after he reported the alleged racist conduct, management ignored and then retaliated against him by denying him promotions.

“That’s what they’re telling me, ‘don’t make waves,'” said Germain.

Germain finally reached his breaking point, hired a lawyer and filed a complaint with the New York State Division of Human Rights.

In their official determination letter, regional director Froebel Chungata wrote: “After investigation, the Division has determined that it has jurisdiction in this matter and that PROBABLE CAUSE exists to believe that the Respondent has engaged in or is engaging in the unlawful discriminatory practice complained of.”

The regional director added: “Notably, respondent proffers nothing to address the alleged racially charged comments attributed to coworkers and supervisors alike.”

Germain’s attorney is Andrew Lieb.

“There’s going to be a hearing on this,” Lieb said. “If this was not systemic, something from higher up would have done something, cleaned house, and made him feel welcomed and part of the workforce. This is wrong.”

In response to Germain’s allegations, the Suffolk County Executive’s Office, which oversees the Department of Public Works, declined to comment, citing pending litigation and an open investigation.

Now that Germain’s claims have been affirmed by the State Division of Human Rights, he’s now considering filing a lawsuit against Suffolk County.