NEW YORK — Communities in New York and Massachusetts are mourning the death of 20-year-old Madie Nicpon.

The Tufts University student and Suffern native died Sunday, a day after choking during a charity hot dog eating contest, authorities said.

“In the face of this painful loss, our hearts go out to Madie’s family and friends,” Tufts faculty members said in a statement. “The number of community members who turned out to lend support to each other, to Madie’s friends, and to her family was a testament to how many lives Madie touched during her time at Tufts.”

Nicpon, who was studying biopsychology at the university, was also a member of its lacrosse team. In an emotional Instagram post shared by the team, fellow student-athletes shared their “heartbreak.”

“Madie will be remembered as a bright light, a social butterfly, an amazing teammate, a kind and generous person, a wonderful sister and daughter and a Jumbo that we can all aspire to emulate,” the post continues.

A GoFundMe campaign for Nicpon’s family has raised more than $160,000 for funeral and medical expenses.