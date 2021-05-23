Subway violence: Man assaults officer; Another attacker uses hammer in separate incident, NYPD says

Members of the NYPD were deployed to the transit system amid a rise in subway attacks.

NEW YORK — Several people, including an NYPD officer, were attacked in the subway system in Manhattan and Brooklyn on Sunday, police said.

A 23-year-old man was hit in the face with a hammer on a southbound No. 2 train at the Church Street station in an unprovoked assault, officials said. He was hospitalized. Police have not yet released a description of the hammer-wielding attacker.

Also on Sunday morning, the NYPD responded to reports of a man shoving riders onto the roadbed of the southbound platform at the Lenox Avenue and West 135th Street subway station in Manhattan, police said.

When officers arrived, they found 41-year-old Derrick Toms on a bench, but then he got up and allegedly punched a 54-year-old man, officials said. As police tried to arrest Toms, he allegedly punched an officer, knocking off her body camera and glasses.

After he was subdued, Toms was arrested on charges of resisting arrest, assaulting an officer, assault and reckless endangerment, according to the NYPD.

MTA spokesman Michael Cortez urged the city to send more mental health workers and police officers to the subway system.

“Transit workers and riders cannot have been more clear about what will make them feel safer,” Cortez said. “The senseless attack on an NYPD officer is yet another sign that people with mental illness need help they can’t get in the subway system.”

