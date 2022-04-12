NEW YORK (PIX11) — Delays and changes in subway train services continue as investigation regarding the Brooklyn shootings that happened Tuesday morning is ongoing.

Check the following changes below. The list was last updated at 1:03 p.m.

B and W trains are suspended

‌D‌ trains are running on the ‌F‌ line between ‌Broadway-Lafayette St‌ and ‌Coney Island-Stillwell Av‌

No ‌D‌ service between ‌Broadway-Lafayette St‌ and ‌Bay 50 St‌ in both directions

Northbound C trains are delayed

No R service between Whitehall St-South Ferry and Bay Ridge-95 St.

E and J trains are running with delays in both directions

Northbound Nos. 4 and 5 trains are running with delays

No. 6 trains running with delays in both directions

Northbound F/G trains are running express from Church Av to Smith-9 St.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.