NEW YORK (PIX11) — Riders and the MTA are already looking ahead to next year’s commute. Big projects and plans are in the works.

The every-day wish is for trains and buses to arrive without a long wait and for safe travel.

An additional $35 million in funding from the state to the MTA in this year’s budget was for additional service.

The agency said the focus is on periods where subway ridership has recovered the highest from pre-pandemic baseline. The third and fourth phases are next.

Weekday evening service will increase on the C, N and R lines and midday service will increase on the G line. The agency said trains would arrive every eight minutes. On the Nos. 1 and 6 lines, six-minute service during the weekend would be extended to include more hours of the day, according to details from the MTA.

The final phase is scheduled for July 2024, with weekday and evening service increases on the B, D, J and M lines. The service increase would have trains arriving every eight minutes. On weekends, Nos. 3 and 5 train service would be added, with trains arriving every 10 minutes.

A weekend leadership team this year began monitoring and planning for weekend projects.

This year, transit planners have been identifying the worst performing lines and targeting enforcement and improvements. Twenty-nine have been reviewed and 10 have been moved from the list.

Cameras will be coming to more buses in 2024 to ticket vehicles blocking buses lanes.

All subways are supposed to have interior security cameras by the end of 2024. More than 1,200 of 2,600 are installed.

More elevators than ever before have been built recently. More will open in 2024. Repairs happen quicker.

The MTA is holding its final meetings of the year this week. They thanked employees and say hiring will be important, along with new capital improvement projects.

The year 2024 will also bring public hearings about the congestion pricing proposal. It would charge most car drivers $15 to travel south of 60th Street in Manhattan. There would be a $5 credit for drivers using the tunnels.

The dates for the hearings have not been set. The revenue must be spent on transit improvements.