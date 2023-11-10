NEW YORK (PIX11)– Service at Grand Central Terminal was limited on Friday due to Pro-Palastnian demonstrators, according to one tweet by the Metro-North Railroad.

At around 8:45 p.m., Notify NYC was urging commuters to find alternate routes to destinations, according to one tweet by the agency. By 9:30 p.m., the MTA had suggested people needing train service find MTA personnel or a police officer for directions to an open entrance.

This was the second demonstration to cause service disruption at the subway station.

In late Oct. thousands of demonstrators filled the Main Concourse and steps in Grand Central, waving Palestinian flags and shouting several chants calling for a ceasefire in the deadly Israel-Hamas conflict.

This latest protest comes a day after at least 770 students walked out of class on Thursday, and Pro-Palestinian demonstrators occupied the lobby of The New York Times Building.

Both demonstrations also called for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.

This story comprises reporting from The Associated Press and PIX11 News reporters Zhané Caldwell and Finn Hoogensen.

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.