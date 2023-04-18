NEW YORK (PIX11) — A building collapse in Lower Manhattan caused the MTA to delay multiple subway lines in all five boroughs on Tuesday.

The 2, 3, A, C, J and Z trains are running at slower speeds near Fulton Street as emergency services respond to the scene where the collapse took place. The MTA is also slowing certain trains on several lines as they pass through the area in order to not cause vibrations as they work to stabilize the building, according to sources.

Separate issues are also plaguing multiple lines throughout New York City.

Southbound A and C trains are running with delays after MTA officials removed a train from service at Canal Street. E‌ trains are running with delays in both directions while workers address a signal malfunction at ‌Jamaica Center-Parsons-Archer‌. Some northbound ‌E‌ trains will run via the ‌F‌ line from ‌Forest Hills-71st Av‌enue to ‌Jamaica-179th St‌reet, which will be the last stop.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.