Subway ridership exceeds 1.9 million, the highest single day total since start of pandemic



Transit hit another ridership milestone one day after setting a record.

MTA officials reported 1,912,774 swipes on Friday, March 12: more rides than on any other day since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in New York City. On Thursday, the system logged more than 1.8 million paid daily rides. The previous high-ridership day was in October.

The warmer weather probably contributed to the increase along with more businesses opening up

Daily bus trips exceeded the one million mark; that’s nearly half the pre-pandemic amount.

“It is so great to see more and more New Yorkers riding the subway again. To set back-to-back record highs in the same week is an indicator that people are eager to return to their normal lives,” said Sarah Feinberg, interim president of New York City Transit.

NYC Transit crews continue to clean and disinfect the trains. Passenger service is suspended between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Before the pandemic, average weekday ridership routinely exceeded five million on the subway. That fell by more than 90 percent to a low of roughly 300,000 daily trips in April 2020 as COVID-19 cases increased.