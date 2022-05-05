NEW YORK (PIX11) — Subway safety remained an ongoing concern for New York City straphangers.

A new poll by Quinnipiac University found that 61 percent of New York City registered voters do not feel safe in the system at night. During the day, that number wasn’t much better at 43 percent. Eighty-six percent wanted to see more police in the system.

The numbers came as more was learned from the MTA about the cameras on the scene of the Sunset Park subway shooting last month.

The MTA said technicians were operating on a fan unit attached to the network at 36th Street the week before the attack. The video feed was still working on April 8, as the part was replaced. Crews had to go back out a few times to look at it, and on April 11, the streaming failed.

“Technicians were working in the communication room on the next morning, April 12, when the attack took place. NYPD directed them to leave,” according to the MTA.

On Wednesday, in an interview with WNYC, MTA CEO Janno Lieber was confronted by an alleged MTA conductor who urged him to increase police presence in the system.

“We do need to have a more effective police presence,” Lieber said in response. “There is a commitment in the NYPD and in city hall to making sure that putting cops where riders feel vulnerable and where our workers are vulnerable will, over time, deter the kind of violence.”

Many riders say they want to see improvements now.

“I haven’t seen much they speak about it. But not much has happened,” a commuter said. “Create environments that make it safe and create togetherness as a community,” another rider said.

The MTA estimated just one percent of cameras in the subway system are down at any given time.

Meantime, the NYPD said it would be unfair and misleading to say the camera problem caused a delay in the arrest of the suspect in the subway shooting as Frank James was arrested the next day.