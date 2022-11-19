Police at the 96th Street-Broadway subway station on the Upper West Side after a man was assaulted on a No. 1 train on Nov. 19, 2022. (Credit: LLN NYC)

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 73-year-old subway rider was hit over the head with a cane in an unprovoked attack in Manhattan early Saturday morning, police said.

The victim was riding a southbound No. 1 train near West 96th Street and Broadway on the Upper West Side when a man walking through the train cars hit him over the head, according to police. The suspect ran off the train when it stopped at the 96th Street-Broadway station, per the NYPD.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Police described his condition as stable.

No arrests had been made as of Saturday morning. A description of the suspect was not immediately available.