Subway homeless outreach effort to begin after violent weekend

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — After a violent weekend that included seven assaults in the subway system within a 48-hour period, city officials on Monday were expected to begin a new homeless outreach effort announced last week by Mayor Eric Adams.

However, at the busy Times Square station, outreach teams were nowhere to be seen most of the day. PIX11 News easily found the problems Adams spoke of on Friday that the outreach teams were meant to correct: emotionally disturbed men yelling at people on the platforms, and homeless individuals camped out and sleeping on trains and in stations.

“No more smoking, no more doing drugs, no more sleeping, no more barbecues, no more just doing whatever you want,” Adams said on Friday while detailing his new subway safety plan. ”No, those days are over. Swipe your MetroCard, ride the system, get off at your destination.”

An NYPD spokesman pointed to City Hall officials when asked where the promised outreach teams would be. City Hall said no formal rollout was planned.

PIX11 News spotted two NYPD officers in the Times Square station on patrol about 100 feet from a man sleeping in the station. They engaged with tourists, and were helpful, but said they were not part of this new effort.

Two separate groups of tourists at the station on Monday said they felt reassured about seeing the officers, even if they were not part of the new safety plan.