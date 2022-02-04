Subway fires reignite call for more transit safety measures

NEW YORK (PIX11) — As a No. 1 train pulled into 181st Street station in Washington Heights on Wednesday morning, riders were yelling that a train car was on fire.

On Friday, the employees who responded were awarded commendations by transit officials.

“It could have been bigger, but we did the best we can. We we think about others instead of ourselves,” said Security Officer Evelyn Riddick.

The four security personnel work for a company contracted by NYC Transit to assist in station assignments.

Several fires on trains and around platforms recently have highlighted the issue of safety within the subway system. Transit workers walk the cars before shifts and observe people during the rides, and crews continue to make reports to the rail control center.

“It seems to be getting worse,” transit worker Jesse Argueta said.

The fires are a reminder of the death in the line of duty of train operator Garret Goble. In March 2020, someone set a cart on fire in a train at 110th street in Harlem. Goble died evacuating people from the cars.

“These are extremely troubling and all-too reminiscent of the horrendous act of arson that killed … Garret Goble in March 2020. The city’s mental illness and homeless crises are on display in the subway system every day,” Transport Workers Union Local 100 President Tony Utano said.