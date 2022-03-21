NEW YORK (PIX11) — Advocates pushed for increased funding for the MTA Monday after subway commutes for some New Yorkers, including a state lawmaker, ground to a halt.

Assemblymember Robert Carroll’s commute was held up for more than an hour because of a signaling problem at Church Avenue. They lost power. ConEd said the area experienced a “momentary voltage dip on our transmission system this morning but our system recovered immediately. We have installed devices at MTA stations to protect MTA equipment when voltage dips happen.”

The morning commute problems come as the state budget is being worked on by Gov. Kathy Hochul along with the state Senate and Assembly. Transit advocacy group Riders Alliance said the issue demonstrated why the state should be giving the MTA additional funding for day-to-day operations. A group spokesperson said roughly $250 million would buy us subway and buses that run every six minutes, all day every day.

Carroll said the system needs to be more reliable. As a regular subway rider, he said trains come less frequently than they used to. The MTA has been working to address service frequency, which is also impacted by staffing numbers.

“We are committed to reliability, but riders had a tough commute this morning and we apologize for the resulting inconvenience,” an MTA spokesperson said.