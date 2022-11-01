NEW YORK (PIX11) — If you’ve always wanted to yell out “bingo” on a subway ride, now’s your chance.

Subway Bingo Card (MTA)

The MTA on Tuesday shared a Bingo card centered around the New York City commuting experience. Experiences range from spotting a busker to seeing someone carrying a plant on the subway.

There’s even a prize drawing. The bingo sweepstakes run from Tuesday through Nov. 30.

The MTA shared instructions for playing:

Follow @MTAaway on Instagram

Snap pictures from items on the card

Achieve bingo by spotting everything in a row, column or diagonal

Create an Instagram post containing all the photos in the bingo and tag @MTAaway

Those interested in playing can get printed copies of the Bingo card at no charge at the New York Transit Museum and its shops at 2 Broadway and Grand Central Terminal. They can also get cards at the MTA Away website and via QR codes displayed on digital screens throughout the transit system.

The Bingo card was made by New York City artist Sarah Butler.

“Riding the New York City subway is like traveling through time,” Butler said. “When I pay attention, echoes of the different eras of design and artistic collaboration will open up before me: tilework from 1904, Beaux-Arts arches from 1919, shiny chrome newsstands from the 1950s, globe lights from the 1980s, and soon-to-be retired MetroCard machines from 1999. And all can be observed on the way to my dentist in Midtown, on my daily commute through Brooklyn, or on my way to the Rockaways for tacos and a swim.”